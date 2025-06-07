Historic Rail Project Transforms Kashmir: From Isolation to Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated a pivotal railway project connecting Kashmir to the rest of India, fulfilling the long-held aspiration of Maharaja Pratap Singh from over a century ago. This significant initiative by Indian Railways is credited with transforming the isolated region into a hub of connectivity and development.

The use of armed forces' helicopters was instrumental in overcoming severe geographical challenges. They ferried men, machines, and heavy equipment to remote and inaccessible areas, facilitating the construction of several engineering marvels including the world's highest railway bridge and India's longest transportation tunnel.

Residents of previously isolated villages have lauded the project for drastically improving their lives, providing better access to medical facilities, education, and jobs. As commercial activities flourish, the project is not only a triumph of engineering but also an emblem of social and economic progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)