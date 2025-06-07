Left Menu

India Takes Center Stage at UN Ocean Conference

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh attends the UN Ocean Conference in Nice, emphasizing India's commitment to ocean sustainability. Singh will engage in bilateral meetings, present India's national statement, and participate in policy dialogues aimed at enhancing international cooperation on marine issues and sustainable ocean governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:57 IST
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh has embarked on a significant international engagement, traveling to Nice, France, to attend the United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3). The event, scheduled from June 8 to 13, gathers global leaders to explore sustainable ocean governance.

Minister Singh's agenda includes delivering India's national statement at the UNOC plenary and participating in critical bilateral meetings with officials from France, Germany, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Chile. These discussions aim to bolster collaboration on key issues such as marine pollution and financing for blue economy initiatives.

India is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping marine policies, focusing on restoring marine ecosystems and promoting scientific cooperation in line with Sustainable Development Goal 14. Singh's participation underscores India's strategic commitment to marine sustainability and its role in global climate regulation and economic development.

