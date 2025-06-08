Left Menu

Airlift Rescues in North Sikkim Amid Devastating Landslides

In response to landslides in North Sikkim triggered by heavy rain, 28 civilians and 20 army personnel were airlifted to safety. The state government arranged for helicopter sorties, ensuring immediate rescue efforts and providing essential supplies to affected regions while ongoing search efforts continue for missing individuals.

Gangtok | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:53 IST
Airlift Rescues in North Sikkim Amid Devastating Landslides
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid relentless rains and landslides, at least 28 civilians and 20 army personnel were successfully airlifted from Chaten in North Sikkim on Sunday, according to officials.

A coordinated operation saw a helicopter evacuate civilians, including minors and officials, and transport Indian Army personnel while also bringing supplies to the region.

The state's rapid response highlights ongoing efforts to address disrupted connectivity, with rescue operations continuing as parts of the military camp remain affected by prior landslides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

