Airlift Rescues in North Sikkim Amid Devastating Landslides

Amid relentless rains and landslides, at least 28 civilians and 20 army personnel were successfully airlifted from Chaten in North Sikkim on Sunday, according to officials.

A coordinated operation saw a helicopter evacuate civilians, including minors and officials, and transport Indian Army personnel while also bringing supplies to the region.

The state's rapid response highlights ongoing efforts to address disrupted connectivity, with rescue operations continuing as parts of the military camp remain affected by prior landslides.

