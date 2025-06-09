Potential Vision Risks Associated with Novo's Weight-Loss Drugs
The European Medicines Agency has indicated that Novo Nordisk's drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, may rarely cause a serious eye condition, potentially leading to vision loss. Previously associated by studies with Ozempic, non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is now officially recognized as a side effect by regulators.
The revelation emphasizes the need for users to be aware of potential health risks associated with these medications, despite their benefits for weight loss and diabetes management.
