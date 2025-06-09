Left Menu

Potential Vision Risks Associated with Novo's Weight-Loss Drugs

The European Medicines Agency has indicated that Novo Nordisk's drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, may rarely cause a serious eye condition, potentially leading to vision loss. Previously associated by studies with Ozempic, non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is now officially recognized as a side effect by regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:28 IST
Potential Vision Risks Associated with Novo's Weight-Loss Drugs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Medicines Agency has issued a warning that Novo Nordisk's popular medications, Wegovy and Ozempic, used for weight loss and treating diabetes, might lead to a serious eye condition. This rare condition has the potential to cause vision loss in patients.

While studies in the past have linked Ozempic with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), this marks the first confirmation by a regulatory body of this side effect.

The revelation emphasizes the need for users to be aware of potential health risks associated with these medications, despite their benefits for weight loss and diabetes management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025