Potential Vision Risks Associated with Novo's Weight-Loss Drugs

The European Medicines Agency has issued a warning that Novo Nordisk's popular medications, Wegovy and Ozempic, used for weight loss and treating diabetes, might lead to a serious eye condition. This rare condition has the potential to cause vision loss in patients.

While studies in the past have linked Ozempic with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), this marks the first confirmation by a regulatory body of this side effect.

The revelation emphasizes the need for users to be aware of potential health risks associated with these medications, despite their benefits for weight loss and diabetes management.

