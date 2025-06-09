Left Menu

Kerala's Trawling Ban: A Step Towards Sustainable Fishing

Kerala is implementing a 52-day trawling ban starting June 9 to protect marine life and ensure sustainable fishing. While large trawlers are ashore, small traditional boats can operate. The state is supporting affected workers and deploying trained personnel for marine safety.

  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's coastal regions are gearing up for a 52-day trawling ban starting midnight on June 9. The ban, aimed at preserving marine life and advocating for sustainable fishing, will extend until July 31.

While large mechanized trawlers will not operate, traditional fishermen using smaller vessels can continue their activities. In a bid to support the affected workforce, the state government is offering free rations to workers from the trawling sector. Control rooms in coastal districts have been operational since May 15 to manage the logistics of the ban.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan announced various measures for safety and enforcement, including the deployment of marine ambulances and trained safety personnel. Authorities stress the importance of cooperation among fishing communities to safeguard marine resources and comply with regulations during this ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

