Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Delhi E-Rickshaw Charging Station Claims Two Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden as a fire erupted at an e-rickshaw charging station, claiming two lives, officials confirmed on Monday. The fire started on the ground floor of a home in Gali Shamshan Wali during charging operations.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Shashi, a resident of the affected house, and 55-year-old Ballu, reportedly a vagabond who was present at the scene. Police suspect a short circuit as the cause of the blaze.

Authorities, including the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory, are investigating. A case under relevant sections has been registered. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 11.32 pm, and fire tenders swiftly responded, successfully controlling the fire and conducting cooling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)