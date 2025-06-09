Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Delhi E-Rickshaw Charging Station Claims Two Lives
A devastating fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The blaze, likely caused by a short circuit, occurred at a house on Gali Shamshan Wali. Authorities have launched an investigation while cooling operations continue.
A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden as a fire erupted at an e-rickshaw charging station, claiming two lives, officials confirmed on Monday. The fire started on the ground floor of a home in Gali Shamshan Wali during charging operations.
The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Shashi, a resident of the affected house, and 55-year-old Ballu, reportedly a vagabond who was present at the scene. Police suspect a short circuit as the cause of the blaze.
Authorities, including the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory, are investigating. A case under relevant sections has been registered. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 11.32 pm, and fire tenders swiftly responded, successfully controlling the fire and conducting cooling operations.
