Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Delhi E-Rickshaw Charging Station Claims Two Lives

A devastating fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The blaze, likely caused by a short circuit, occurred at a house on Gali Shamshan Wali. Authorities have launched an investigation while cooling operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Delhi E-Rickshaw Charging Station Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northeast Delhi's Dilshad Garden as a fire erupted at an e-rickshaw charging station, claiming two lives, officials confirmed on Monday. The fire started on the ground floor of a home in Gali Shamshan Wali during charging operations.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Shashi, a resident of the affected house, and 55-year-old Ballu, reportedly a vagabond who was present at the scene. Police suspect a short circuit as the cause of the blaze.

Authorities, including the Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory, are investigating. A case under relevant sections has been registered. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 11.32 pm, and fire tenders swiftly responded, successfully controlling the fire and conducting cooling operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025