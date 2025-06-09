The Kremlin has confirmed that the recent advancement of Russian forces towards Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region is driven partly by the goal of establishing a 'buffer zone.'

This development follows reports that Russian troops have advanced to the perimeter of the east-central Ukrainian area amid escalating tensions.

In response to inquiries about the intentions behind this movement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that creating a buffer zone is indeed a significant factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)