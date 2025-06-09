Left Menu

Russia Advances Toward Dnipropetrovsk Seeking Buffer Zone

The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Russian forces' advance towards Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region aims to create a 'buffer zone.' The move comes as part of intensified war efforts despite unstable peace attempts, with Russian forces reaching the edge of the east-central Ukrainian region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:11 IST
Russia Advances Toward Dnipropetrovsk Seeking Buffer Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has confirmed that the recent advancement of Russian forces towards Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region is driven partly by the goal of establishing a 'buffer zone.'

This development follows reports that Russian troops have advanced to the perimeter of the east-central Ukrainian area amid escalating tensions.

In response to inquiries about the intentions behind this movement, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that creating a buffer zone is indeed a significant factor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025