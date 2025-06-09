Left Menu

IFC Infuses $50M to Propel Birla Estates

Birla Estates has secured Rs 420 crore from International Finance Corporation to develop two major real estate projects in Mumbai and Pune. This investment will enhance sustainable, high-quality housing, setting new industry standards while expanding Birla Estates' market presence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:17 IST
IFC Infuses $50M to Propel Birla Estates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Birla Estates has announced a significant financial boost, raising Rs 420 crore from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for its projects in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. This investment involves two Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), marking a pivotal moment for the company.

The projects will see Rs 148 crore directed towards the Manjri project in Pune, and Rs 272 crore for the Thane project, collectively offering nearly 10 million sq ft of saleable space. The financing structure will see Birla Estates holding a 56% stake, while IFC, part of the World Bank Group, will hold a 44% stake.

K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, highlighted that the IFC investment signifies a major step in reshaping urban living through sustainable developments. This collaboration is poised to bridge the housing gap in India, particularly for first-time homeowners, aiming to stimulate economic growth and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025