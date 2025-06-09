Left Menu

Revamping Delhi's Drainage for a Cleaner Yamuna: Restructuring the I&FCD

Delhi's LG V K Saxena has approved a major restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to boost efforts to clean the Yamuna river. The move includes creating 156 new posts for better management of open drains. This is part of a larger plan to rejuvenate the river.

In a decisive step to enhance the efforts for cleaning the Yamuna river, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sanctioned a cadre restructuring of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) under the Delhi government.

The modification includes the creation of 156 additional roles, comprising executive engineers and junior engineers (civil), along with posts for accounts officers, upper and lower division clerks, and multi-tasking staff. An official detailed that this restructuring aims to better manage 22 open drains discharging into the Yamuna, aligning with the goal to revive the river and upgrade civic infrastructure.

Moreover, this initiative is perceived as part of Saxena's broader strategy to improve the service conditions for government employees. With the additional posts, the I&FCD plans to expand from 14 to 20 divisions, handling a variety of construction projects and infrastructure developments across Delhi efficiently, through schemes like Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyaan.

