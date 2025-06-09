Delhi Jal Board Launches Real-Time Project Monitoring Software

On Monday, Minister Parvesh Verma announced that a dedicated software will be developed for the real-time monitoring of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects. This initiative aims to ensure timely completion and boost accountability across the board.

Officials noted that the digital platform will track daily project progress, responsible officers, project deadlines, and the overall project status. The system will immediately flag delays and assign responsibility as needed.

Minister Verma emphasized that the software will operate via a structured workflow system with clear phases, deadlines, and designated officers for each project. The platform is poised to facilitate better coordination among departments, reduce paperwork, support data-driven decisions, and improve public outcomes.