Delhi Jal Board Launches Real-Time Project Monitoring Software

Delhi Jal Board is set to develop a real-time monitoring software aimed at streamlining project management and enhancing accountability. Announced by Minister Parvesh Verma, the platform will track project deadlines, daily progress, and responsible officers, ensuring transparency and timely completion of public services in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:58 IST
On Monday, Minister Parvesh Verma announced that a dedicated software will be developed for the real-time monitoring of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects. This initiative aims to ensure timely completion and boost accountability across the board.

Officials noted that the digital platform will track daily project progress, responsible officers, project deadlines, and the overall project status. The system will immediately flag delays and assign responsibility as needed.

Minister Verma emphasized that the software will operate via a structured workflow system with clear phases, deadlines, and designated officers for each project. The platform is poised to facilitate better coordination among departments, reduce paperwork, support data-driven decisions, and improve public outcomes.

