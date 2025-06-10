India's Population Milestone: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend

India's population is expected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, according to a United Nations demographic report. Maintaining its position as the world's most populous country, India is witnessing profound changes in its population dynamics.

One of the most significant shifts highlighted by the UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population Report is the decline in India's total fertility rate, which has dropped to 1.9 births per woman. This figure falls below the replacement level of 2.1, signaling a major demographic transition.

While the birth rate decreases, India's youthful and working-age population remains substantial. With 68% of the population in the working-age bracket, there is a potential demographic dividend. However, achieving it depends on matching this potential with adequate employment opportunities and supportive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)