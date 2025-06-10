Left Menu

India's Population Milestone: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend

India's population is projected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, maintaining its status as the most populous nation. The UNFPA report highlights a decline in fertility rates below the replacement level, emphasizing the need for increased reproductive agency. India's demographic transition presents opportunities for economic growth amid significant youth and working-age populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:33 IST
India's Population Milestone: Harnessing the Demographic Dividend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's population is expected to reach 1.46 billion by 2025, according to a United Nations demographic report. Maintaining its position as the world's most populous country, India is witnessing profound changes in its population dynamics.

One of the most significant shifts highlighted by the UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population Report is the decline in India's total fertility rate, which has dropped to 1.9 births per woman. This figure falls below the replacement level of 2.1, signaling a major demographic transition.

While the birth rate decreases, India's youthful and working-age population remains substantial. With 68% of the population in the working-age bracket, there is a potential demographic dividend. However, achieving it depends on matching this potential with adequate employment opportunities and supportive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025