Ukraine's Fallen Await Return: Standoff Over Repatriation of War Casualties Continues

Russia is ready to return the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in the conflict, with talks still ongoing about the logistics of the exchange. A previous meeting failed to finalize the handover, and Ukraine has not yet confirmed how many Russian bodies it can return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia is poised to initiate the return of over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the ongoing conflict, a stark reminder of the human cost of war. However, logistical discussions with Kyiv have stalled the process, despite refrigerated trucks waiting at the border, said Kremlin officials on Tuesday.

The agreement for the return of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers' bodies was negotiated during talks in Istanbul on June 2, alongside a prisoner exchange that commenced earlier this week. Russia has physically delivered the bodies of 1,212 Ukrainian soldiers, but Ukrainian representatives did not appear at the designated exchange point.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia's readiness for the exchange and highlighted ongoing discussions with Kyiv to verify numbers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of exploiting this sensitive operation for political gain, illustrating the deep-rooted tensions between the two nations.

