Tensions remain high as Russia stands ready to transfer the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, yet waits for Ukraine to finalize the details of this vital exchange. Refrigerated trucks carrying the first Ukrainian bodies have been parked near the border, but further action is stalled.

Talks in Istanbul on June 2 facilitated agreements on repatriating war dead and exchanging prisoners of war. While the prisoner exchange commenced, the process faced a setback when Russian officials found no Ukrainian representatives at the agreed exchange point, despite being ready with 1,212 bodies.

The situation underscores ongoing diplomatic complexities, as Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accuses Moscow of political gamesmanship. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized readiness on Russia's part and ongoing negotiations to determine numbers for exchange. Russian media have shown images of the refrigerated trucks prepared for transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)