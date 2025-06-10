Left Menu

Tense Standoff: Russia Awaits Ukraine's Response on War Dead Repatriation

Russia is prepared to return the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers while awaiting Ukraine's reciprocation. Despite agreements made in Istanbul, details are still being discussed, complicating repatriation efforts. Accusations linger, with Ukraine alleging Russia's political maneuvering, as both sides continue negotiations.

Updated: 10-06-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions remain high as Russia stands ready to transfer the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers, yet waits for Ukraine to finalize the details of this vital exchange. Refrigerated trucks carrying the first Ukrainian bodies have been parked near the border, but further action is stalled.

Talks in Istanbul on June 2 facilitated agreements on repatriating war dead and exchanging prisoners of war. While the prisoner exchange commenced, the process faced a setback when Russian officials found no Ukrainian representatives at the agreed exchange point, despite being ready with 1,212 bodies.

The situation underscores ongoing diplomatic complexities, as Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accuses Moscow of political gamesmanship. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized readiness on Russia's part and ongoing negotiations to determine numbers for exchange. Russian media have shown images of the refrigerated trucks prepared for transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

