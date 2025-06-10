From Houses to Hunts: The 'Python Huntress' of Florida's Everglades
Amy Siewe transitioned from a successful real estate career to a Python hunter in Florida's Everglades. Fascinated with snakes, she was drawn to address the invasive Burmese python problem. Now, she contributes to controlling the species by capturing pythons and converting them into leather goods while aiming to reduce their population.
Amy Siewe, once thriving in real estate, discovered a new calling amidst Florida's Everglades—hunting the pervasive Burmese python.
Enthralled by the challenge, Siewe quickly became a key player in managing the invasive species, which has no natural predators in the region and poses a major threat to native wildlife.
Efforts involve the nightly hunting and on-site euthanization of these pythons, which are later transformed into commercially viable leather products as a means to curtail their population.
