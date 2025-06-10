From Houses to Hunts: The 'Python Huntress' of Florida's Everglades

Amy Siewe, once thriving in real estate, discovered a new calling amidst Florida's Everglades—hunting the pervasive Burmese python.

Enthralled by the challenge, Siewe quickly became a key player in managing the invasive species, which has no natural predators in the region and poses a major threat to native wildlife.

Efforts involve the nightly hunting and on-site euthanization of these pythons, which are later transformed into commercially viable leather products as a means to curtail their population.

