Left Menu

NIH Director Hopeful for Settlement Amid Trump Administration Grant Cuts

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya expressed optimism in settling the suspension of research grants with universities. This comes amid criticism of the Trump administration's spending cuts, which have terminated thousands of research projects and attracted public critique from scientists and advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:36 IST
NIH Director Hopeful for Settlement Amid Trump Administration Grant Cuts

The National Institutes of Health Director, Jay Bhattacharya, voiced hopefulness before a U.S. Senate panel about reaching a settlement with universities whose research grants have faced suspension. This comes just a day after a public reprimand from NIH staff about the Trump administration's significant budget cuts.

Bhattacharya addressed the Senate Appropriation Committee, stating his optimism for reconciling grant pauses to progress with research. Since Trump took office, the NIH has halted 2,100 research grants, amounting to nearly $9.5 billion, along with additional contract terminations.

Bhattacharya assured that several grant termination reversals have occurred, with many more anticipated. He implemented an appeals process for grant decisions, swiftly managing through numerous appeals expressed by the scientific community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025