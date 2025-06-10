NIH Director Hopeful for Settlement Amid Trump Administration Grant Cuts
NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya expressed optimism in settling the suspension of research grants with universities. This comes amid criticism of the Trump administration's spending cuts, which have terminated thousands of research projects and attracted public critique from scientists and advocates.
The National Institutes of Health Director, Jay Bhattacharya, voiced hopefulness before a U.S. Senate panel about reaching a settlement with universities whose research grants have faced suspension. This comes just a day after a public reprimand from NIH staff about the Trump administration's significant budget cuts.
Bhattacharya addressed the Senate Appropriation Committee, stating his optimism for reconciling grant pauses to progress with research. Since Trump took office, the NIH has halted 2,100 research grants, amounting to nearly $9.5 billion, along with additional contract terminations.
Bhattacharya assured that several grant termination reversals have occurred, with many more anticipated. He implemented an appeals process for grant decisions, swiftly managing through numerous appeals expressed by the scientific community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
