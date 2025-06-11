Left Menu

Bulldozers Roll in Govindpuri: Demolition Drive Shakes Bhoomiheen Camp

Authorities began a demolition drive in Delhi's Govindpuri, targeting over 300 unauthorized jhuggis. Heavy police presence ensured law and order, with the Delhi Development Authority enforcing eviction notices issued days earlier. Migrant workers, facing their third demolition this year, watched as bulldozers leveled their homes.

Authorities embarked on a significant demolition operation in Govindpuri's Bhoomiheen camp on Wednesday morning, under stringent police supervision.

According to an official statement, the initiative will see over 300 unauthorized jhuggis on government land being dismantled. Law enforcement officials, supported by paramilitary forces, were on site to maintain order.

The demolition follows recent eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority, warning residents to vacate within three days or face action. This marks the third demolition effort this year, affecting many migrant workers living in the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

