Bulldozers Roll in Govindpuri: Demolition Drive Shakes Bhoomiheen Camp

Authorities embarked on a significant demolition operation in Govindpuri's Bhoomiheen camp on Wednesday morning, under stringent police supervision.

According to an official statement, the initiative will see over 300 unauthorized jhuggis on government land being dismantled. Law enforcement officials, supported by paramilitary forces, were on site to maintain order.

The demolition follows recent eviction notices by the Delhi Development Authority, warning residents to vacate within three days or face action. This marks the third demolition effort this year, affecting many migrant workers living in the camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)