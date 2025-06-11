Tragedy Strikes in Iran's Port: Methanol Fire Claims Lives

A tragic incident has unfolded in Iran's southern Bushehr province, where a methanol reservoir ignited, killing at least three people and injuring ten, according to state media IRNA.

The fire broke out on a methanol-carrying vessel belonging to Kaveh Petrochemicals Company, docked at Bandar Dayyer port. The cause of the fire remains unclear. "Given the fire's magnitude, casualty figures may rise," warned the province's emergency services head.

This disaster echoes an April explosion at Shahid Rajaee port, which killed 57 individuals, amid allegations of improper chemical container storage, sparking an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)