West Bengal Assembly Adopts Innovative Drop Box System for Road Complaints

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has directed the Public Works Department to place a drop box in the Assembly for collecting road condition complaints from MLAs. This initiative follows concerns about deteriorating roads, notably during monsoons. Previously used for water issues, the drop box system aims to streamline the complaint response process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With concerns over worsening road conditions in West Bengal during the monsoon, Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has instructed the Public Works Department to implement a drop box system for collecting complaints from MLAs.

During the Assembly session, it was highlighted that several legislators had raised issues regarding waterlogged roads, prompting Speaker Banerjee to direct PWD Minister Arup Roy to facilitate the collection of complaints.

The minister assured lawmakers of prompt action, drawing on the success of a similar system previously used for drinking water grievances. The drop box method is expected to efficiently address road condition issues across constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

