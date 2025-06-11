Ukrainian Military Targets Russian Arms Facilities in Overnight Strikes

The Ukrainian military announced on Wednesday it had launched an overnight attack on Russia's Tambov gunpowder plant, resulting in a fire. Describing it as a significant facility within the Russian military-industrial framework, the plant is known for producing gunpowder for small arms, artillery, and rocket systems.

In addition to the Tambov incident, Ukrainian forces reported explosions at an ammunition depot located in the Kursk region and an airfield depot in the Voronezh region. These events represent key disruptions in the supply chain of the Russian military apparatus.

Although the repercussions of these targets are significant, Reuters has yet to independently verify these military developments. However, the reports highlight the escalating tension and strategic maneuvers in the ongoing conflict.