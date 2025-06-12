European Shares Slide Amid Geopolitical Jitters and Trade Talk Uncertainty
European shares declined for a fourth consecutive session, influenced by fading optimism from U.S.-China trade discussions and growing geopolitical tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell, affected by concerns over EU trade deals ahead of a U.S. deadline. Travel and leisure stocks were notably impacted.
European stocks extended their losing streak on Thursday, marking a fourth consecutive session of declines due to diminishing optimism from U.S.-China trade negotiations and escalating geopolitical tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.4% to 549.41 points by 0707 GMT.
President Donald Trump expressed willingness to extend the trade talks deadline but hinted it might be unnecessary. Markets remain on edge about the European Union's ability to secure a deal before the July 8 deadline when the tariff pause ends. Geopolitical issues have compounded existing market uncertainties.
Adding to the tension, the U.S. is relocating personnel from the Middle East amid rising hostilities with Iran. Consequently, travel and leisure stocks suffered, dropping 1.7%, while industrial miners fell 1.1%. On a brighter note, BE Semiconductor Industries surged 7.7% with revised financial targets, and Tesco rose 1.3% due to improved domestic sales growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
