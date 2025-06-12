Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies with Record Temperatures

The arid landscape of Rajasthan is set to face even harsher conditions as temperatures rise in the wake of an already severe heatwave, the Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sri Ganganagar recorded a scorching 48°C, the country's highest temperature. Forecasts suggest highs of 47-48°C in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh from June 12-13, flagging potential severe heatwave conditions.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover between 44 and 47°C across Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions for the next three days. Possible thunderstorms and light rain might provide slight relief in some areas from June 14 onward.

