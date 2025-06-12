Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies with Record Temperatures
Rajasthan is bracing for a worsening heatwave, with temperatures in Sri Ganganagar reaching a staggering 48°C, the highest in India. The Meteorological Department predicts further increases in temperatures in the state's western and northern regions, with potential thunderstorms expected in several divisions by mid-June.
- Country:
- India
The arid landscape of Rajasthan is set to face even harsher conditions as temperatures rise in the wake of an already severe heatwave, the Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Sri Ganganagar recorded a scorching 48°C, the country's highest temperature. Forecasts suggest highs of 47-48°C in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh from June 12-13, flagging potential severe heatwave conditions.
Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover between 44 and 47°C across Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions for the next three days. Possible thunderstorms and light rain might provide slight relief in some areas from June 14 onward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Bumper Wheat Harvest Quashes Import Predictions
Rajasthan Braces for Extreme Heat and Storms: Red Alerts Issued
Earth on the Brink: Record Heat Predictions Threaten Global Climate Targets
Escalating Heat: The World Faces Unprecedented Warming
Heathrow Resilience: Lessons from a Major Power Outage