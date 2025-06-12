Left Menu

Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies with Record Temperatures

Rajasthan is bracing for a worsening heatwave, with temperatures in Sri Ganganagar reaching a staggering 48°C, the highest in India. The Meteorological Department predicts further increases in temperatures in the state's western and northern regions, with potential thunderstorms expected in several divisions by mid-June.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:23 IST
Rajasthan Sizzles: Heatwave Intensifies with Record Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arid landscape of Rajasthan is set to face even harsher conditions as temperatures rise in the wake of an already severe heatwave, the Meteorological Department warned on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Sri Ganganagar recorded a scorching 48°C, the country's highest temperature. Forecasts suggest highs of 47-48°C in Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh from June 12-13, flagging potential severe heatwave conditions.

Maximum temperatures are predicted to hover between 44 and 47°C across Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions for the next three days. Possible thunderstorms and light rain might provide slight relief in some areas from June 14 onward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025