Tragedy Strikes Eastern Cape: Flood Death Toll Rises

The death toll from severe flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has reached 57. According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, the town of Mthatha has been severely impacted, with the situation described as 'a real disaster and a catastrophe.'

The death toll from devastating floods in South Africa's Eastern Cape province has now climbed to 57, officials confirmed on Thursday. The affected region, particularly around the town of Mthatha, is grappling with severe consequences.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, South Africa's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, emphasized the gravity of the situation while visiting the disaster zone. He described the ongoing flooding as 'a real disaster and a catastrophe' due to the significant loss of life.

This disaster calls attention to urgent needs for relief and recovery assistance as the community strives to cope with the aftermath.

