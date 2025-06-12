Swift Response Quells Commercial Complex Inferno

A fire erupted on Thursday at the JSR Garden commercial complex, swiftly engulfing five shops and resulting in significant property damage, according to officials. Fortunately, no casualties ensued.

The blaze, which ignited around 2:30 pm due to a suspected short circuit, incited panic among shopkeepers and visitors as dense smoke filled the establishment. Six fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was subdued in about an hour, thanks to the timely intervention of police and fire personnel, as mentioned by Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi.

Local MP Ravi Kishan alongside senior officials surveyed the aftermath. Kishan remarked on the administration's prompt response. Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Prasad acknowledged investigations are underway to confirm the fire's cause and assess the damages.