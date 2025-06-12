Left Menu

Swift Response Quells Commercial Complex Inferno

A fire at the JSR Garden commercial complex damaged five shops but brought no casualties. Triggered by a suspected short circuit, it sparked panic before being controlled by firefighters. Local authorities, including MP Ravi Kishan, assessed the site, while officials continue investigating the incident's cause and damages.

Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted on Thursday at the JSR Garden commercial complex, swiftly engulfing five shops and resulting in significant property damage, according to officials. Fortunately, no casualties ensued.

The blaze, which ignited around 2:30 pm due to a suspected short circuit, incited panic among shopkeepers and visitors as dense smoke filled the establishment. Six fire tenders were dispatched, and the fire was subdued in about an hour, thanks to the timely intervention of police and fire personnel, as mentioned by Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi.

Local MP Ravi Kishan alongside senior officials surveyed the aftermath. Kishan remarked on the administration's prompt response. Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Prasad acknowledged investigations are underway to confirm the fire's cause and assess the damages.

