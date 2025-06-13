Massive Demolition Drive in Aravallis Targets Illegal Constructions
A demolition drive by the municipal corporation and forest department razed ten illegal farmhouses and structures in the Aravallis, following a Supreme Court directive. Over 6,793 illegal structures are scheduled for removal in the coming months, with a report expected by July 2025.
The municipal corporation and forest department have launched an extensive demolition drive targeting illegal structures in the protected Aravalli area. Officials confirmed that ten farmhouses and several illegal buildings were dismantled on Wednesday, vacating around 10 acres of land.
According to Faridabad DC Vikram Yadav, the operation follows the Supreme Court's orders to clear unauthorized constructions in the Aravallis, with a completion report due by July 2025. It is reported that a drone survey has identified over 6,793 illegal structures requiring removal.
As operations resumed, more than 200 police personnel secured the area with four bulldozers in action from 11 am to 5 pm. The demolition efforts are ongoing, focusing on areas near Anangpur, Lakkadpur, Ankheer, and Mewala Maharajpur.
