Left Menu

Massive Demolition Drive in Aravallis Targets Illegal Constructions

A demolition drive by the municipal corporation and forest department razed ten illegal farmhouses and structures in the Aravallis, following a Supreme Court directive. Over 6,793 illegal structures are scheduled for removal in the coming months, with a report expected by July 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 01:11 IST
Massive Demolition Drive in Aravallis Targets Illegal Constructions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The municipal corporation and forest department have launched an extensive demolition drive targeting illegal structures in the protected Aravalli area. Officials confirmed that ten farmhouses and several illegal buildings were dismantled on Wednesday, vacating around 10 acres of land.

According to Faridabad DC Vikram Yadav, the operation follows the Supreme Court's orders to clear unauthorized constructions in the Aravallis, with a completion report due by July 2025. It is reported that a drone survey has identified over 6,793 illegal structures requiring removal.

As operations resumed, more than 200 police personnel secured the area with four bulldozers in action from 11 am to 5 pm. The demolition efforts are ongoing, focusing on areas near Anangpur, Lakkadpur, Ankheer, and Mewala Maharajpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025