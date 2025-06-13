Delhi Launches Evening Electric Bus Tours for Tourists

The Delhi government is set to introduce an air-conditioned electric bus service specifically designed to aid tourists exploring the city. This initiative will connect Pradhanmantri Sanghrahalya with the War Memorial through an evening tour. Aiming for a mid-July launch, the buses will feature unique designs for easy recognition, according to an official from the tourism department.

The tours, targeting both domestic and international visitors, will begin from the Prime Minister Museum after its 6 pm closure, before moving to other significant sites. The service will charge Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged six to twelve, offering a compelling package with an onboard guide highlighting each location's importance.

The government also plans to use these buses for educational outings, partnering with the Directorate of Education for school picnics. Additionally, the city is exploring a new tourist circuit involving major landmarks like Kartavya Path, a revival of the Ho Ho bus model, and potential thematic tours, though these face challenges due to Delhi's infamous traffic.

