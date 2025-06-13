Left Menu

Delhi Launches Evening Electric Bus Tours for Tourists

The Delhi government is set to launch an electric bus service aimed at tourists, offering evening tours from the Prime Minister Museum to the War Memorial. Priced between Rs 300-500, the tours will feature guides and distinctively colored buses. School morning picnics and further tourism initiatives are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:01 IST
Delhi Launches Evening Electric Bus Tours for Tourists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to introduce an air-conditioned electric bus service specifically designed to aid tourists exploring the city. This initiative will connect Pradhanmantri Sanghrahalya with the War Memorial through an evening tour. Aiming for a mid-July launch, the buses will feature unique designs for easy recognition, according to an official from the tourism department.

The tours, targeting both domestic and international visitors, will begin from the Prime Minister Museum after its 6 pm closure, before moving to other significant sites. The service will charge Rs 500 for adults and Rs 300 for children aged six to twelve, offering a compelling package with an onboard guide highlighting each location's importance.

The government also plans to use these buses for educational outings, partnering with the Directorate of Education for school picnics. Additionally, the city is exploring a new tourist circuit involving major landmarks like Kartavya Path, a revival of the Ho Ho bus model, and potential thematic tours, though these face challenges due to Delhi's infamous traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025