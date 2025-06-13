Rajasthan Scorched by Record Heat, Relief Expected Soon

In Rajasthan, sweltering temperatures reached a staggering 49.4°C in Sriganganagar on Friday, the highest June reading since 1934, according to meteorological data from Jaipur.

While the mercury remained significantly above normal in several cities such as Churu, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, the brutal heatwave may soon subside with pre-monsoon storms expected to bring much-needed relief starting Saturday.

The relentless heatwave impacted multiple cities, even affecting the capital, Jaipur. However, the meteorological department forecasts a decline by up to 4°C as pre-monsoon activities likely intensify, offering a cooling respite for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)