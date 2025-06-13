Uttar Pradesh Swelters as Mercury Soars Above 40°C

Uttar Pradesh is experiencing relentless heat, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Agra reported the highest temperature of 45 degrees, closely followed by Jhansi at 44.9 degrees, Banda at 44.6 degrees, and Kanpur at 44.5 degrees.

The state capital, Lucknow, recorded a maximum of 41.9 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees above average, alongside a minimum of 30.5 degrees. The Met Department has issued a forecast for a partly cloudy sky in Lucknow on Saturday, maintaining similar hot conditions, while also warning of heatwaves in several areas.

Despite the intense heat, a forecast for rains accompanied by thunderstorms is in place for isolated regions over the weekend, potentially providing respite. Eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are both expected to experience these weather changes, as per IMD predictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)