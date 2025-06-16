Arctic Tensions Rise as Norway's Royals Visit Svalbard

In a symbolic visit, Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja arrived in Svalbard, highlighting the archipelago's growing strategic importance. As global powers eye the Arctic for its untapped resources, Norway's sovereignty and oversight roles have become more crucial.

The Arctic's rich reserves of fossil fuels and minerals have drawn increased attention from the U.S., Russia, and China. King Harald emphasized Svalbard's significance to Norway, as the royal visit coincides with historic remarks from U.S. President Trump about Greenland.

The geopolitical landscape is further complicated by China's ambitions to establish a 'Polar Silk Road' and Russia's military interests. Meanwhile, Norway upholds its role as NATO's monitor in the North Atlantic, including waters crucial to Russia's northern fleet.

