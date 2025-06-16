Rapid Brush Fire in Maui: Emergency Evacuations and Response

In a swift response to a rapidly spreading brush fire, firefighters in Hawaii's Maui County have evacuated at least 105 homes under threat from the encroaching flames.

Fanned by strong winds, the Kahikinui fire expanded to cover 500 acres as of Sunday night, prompting door-to-door evacuations and road closures. Fortunately, no injuries or structural damages have been reported thus far.

In a concerted effort to manage the situation, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mayor Richard Bissen signed Emergency Proclamations. These declarations activate the Hawaii National Guard to provide necessary resources and permit access to federal assistance programs. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school gymnasium to accommodate displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)