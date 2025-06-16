Left Menu

Rapid Brush Fire in Maui: Emergency Evacuations and Response

Firefighters in Hawaii's Maui County have evacuated 105 homes due to a fast-moving brush fire in Kahikinui. Fueled by strong winds, the blaze expanded to 500 acres. Emergency proclamations were signed to activate the National Guard and access federal assistance. A shelter was opened by the American Red Cross.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Honolulu | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:09 IST
Rapid Brush Fire in Maui: Emergency Evacuations and Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a swift response to a rapidly spreading brush fire, firefighters in Hawaii's Maui County have evacuated at least 105 homes under threat from the encroaching flames.

Fanned by strong winds, the Kahikinui fire expanded to cover 500 acres as of Sunday night, prompting door-to-door evacuations and road closures. Fortunately, no injuries or structural damages have been reported thus far.

In a concerted effort to manage the situation, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Mayor Richard Bissen signed Emergency Proclamations. These declarations activate the Hawaii National Guard to provide necessary resources and permit access to federal assistance programs. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross has set up a shelter at a local high school gymnasium to accommodate displaced residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025