Tragic Lightning Strikes Claim Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh as Monsoon Arrives

In an unfortunate series of events, five individuals, including an elderly woman and three children, were killed by lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district as the monsoon season made its expected arrival on Monday.

The tragic incidents were reported from the areas under Jiyawan, Chitrangi, and Bargawan police stations, highlighting the dangers of natural phenomena in the region. The first strike occurred in Pipra village under Bargawan police where 67-year-old Sanao Bai was the victim. Meanwhile, in Jiyawan's Supela village, 17-year-old Antimnisha was struck fatally while fetching water from a hand pump.

The deadly weather events continued with the death of 58-year-old Shivdhari Kol in Godgawan village, while 13-year-old Shyamlal Gurjar perished while tending goats in Jharkatiya village within Chitrangi limits. Additionally, Sonu Devi, aged 16, was killed by a lightning strike while picking mangoes in Khokhwa village. The monsoon is projected to cover the rest of the state by June 25.