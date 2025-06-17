Left Menu

Kerala's Coastal Crisis: Monsoon Fury and Sea Incursions

Kerala faces severe monsoon challenges, with low-lying areas inundated and coastal hamlets hit by intense sea incursions. Families have been moved to relief camps. Kannamaly residents protested for solutions to waterlogging and coastal erosion. IMD predicts continued moderate rainfall and gusty winds in several districts.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:52 IST
Kerala struggles under the weight of intense monsoon conditions, as low-lying areas remain submerged and coastal hamlets experience severe sea incursions. The natural calamity has forced the evacuation of numerous families to relief camps.

In Ernakulam district's Kannamaly, locals took to the streets in protest, demanding long-term solutions to enduring issues with waterlogging and coastal erosion. Demonstrators blocked roads with country boats, fishing nets, and logs.

Amid the turmoil, the India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall and gusty winds in various districts, exacerbating the already dire situation faced by the southern state.

