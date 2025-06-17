Kerala's Coastal Crisis: Monsoon Fury and Sea Incursions

Kerala struggles under the weight of intense monsoon conditions, as low-lying areas remain submerged and coastal hamlets experience severe sea incursions. The natural calamity has forced the evacuation of numerous families to relief camps.

In Ernakulam district's Kannamaly, locals took to the streets in protest, demanding long-term solutions to enduring issues with waterlogging and coastal erosion. Demonstrators blocked roads with country boats, fishing nets, and logs.

Amid the turmoil, the India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rainfall and gusty winds in various districts, exacerbating the already dire situation faced by the southern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)