Boosting MSMEs: New Industrial Zones for Startups in Andhra Pradesh
Minister Piyush Goyal instructs dedicated zones for MSMEs and startups within Andhra Pradesh's industrial corridors. The focus is on attracting anchor investors, creating innovation-friendly ecosystems, and implementing real-time monitoring. NICDC CEO highlights the importance of fast-tracking land acquisition and external infrastructure execution.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has mandated the establishment of dedicated zones specifically for MSMEs and startups within the industrial corridors of Andhra Pradesh. This directive was made during a June 15 meeting to review the progress of NICDC-led industrial nodes.
The review covered three major nodes in the state: Krishnapatnam, Orvakal, and Kopparthy Industrial Areas. Goyal emphasized creating innovation-friendly ecosystems, complete with state-of-the-art infrastructure and technological support, to attract anchor investors.
The minister also pushed for real-time project monitoring and advanced quality control mechanisms. NICDC CEO Rajat Kumar Saini underscored the need for swift land acquisition and timely execution of infrastructure to foster modern industrial smart cities aimed at boosting manufacturing and investments.
