Blaze Erupts in North Delhi Godown
A fire erupted in a Wazirpur godown in north Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Delhi Fire Service dispatched 10 vehicles that are still on-site. An inquiry is underway with police assistance following a report received at 12:10 pm.
17-06-2025
A significant fire broke out at a godown in Wazirpur, located in north Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as confirmed by a DFS official. With a call being received at 12:10 pm, the fire department promptly responded.
The DFS deployed 10 vehicles to the scene, which are still operational. The incident has also been reported to the police, who are conducting a follow-up inquiry.
