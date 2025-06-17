Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in North Delhi Godown

A fire erupted in a Wazirpur godown in north Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Delhi Fire Service dispatched 10 vehicles that are still on-site. An inquiry is underway with police assistance following a report received at 12:10 pm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:39 IST
Blaze Erupts in North Delhi Godown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at a godown in Wazirpur, located in north Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as confirmed by a DFS official. With a call being received at 12:10 pm, the fire department promptly responded.

The DFS deployed 10 vehicles to the scene, which are still operational. The incident has also been reported to the police, who are conducting a follow-up inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025