Blaze Erupts in North Delhi Godown

A significant fire broke out at a godown in Wazirpur, located in north Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, as confirmed by a DFS official. With a call being received at 12:10 pm, the fire department promptly responded.

The DFS deployed 10 vehicles to the scene, which are still operational. The incident has also been reported to the police, who are conducting a follow-up inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)