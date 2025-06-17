Left Menu

South Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpour Amid Advancing Monsoon

The southwest monsoon has advanced over south Bengal, leading to widespread heavy rainfall across West Bengal. A low-pressure system in southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is contributing to this weather. The India Meteorological Department warns of potential flooding and advises fishermen to avoid coastal waters until June 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:46 IST
South Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpour Amid Advancing Monsoon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon has made significant progress over south Bengal, with the entire state of West Bengal now under its influence, as reported by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

A low-pressure system has developed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, likely to intensify as it moves west-northwestward. This weather pattern is predicted to bring enhanced rainfall across several districts.

The MET Office has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal-Odisha coasts and the north Bay of Bengal until June 19, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in both southern and northern parts of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025