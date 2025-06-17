South Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpour Amid Advancing Monsoon
The southwest monsoon has advanced over south Bengal, leading to widespread heavy rainfall across West Bengal. A low-pressure system in southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal is contributing to this weather. The India Meteorological Department warns of potential flooding and advises fishermen to avoid coastal waters until June 19.
- Country:
- India
The southwest monsoon has made significant progress over south Bengal, with the entire state of West Bengal now under its influence, as reported by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.
A low-pressure system has developed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, likely to intensify as it moves west-northwestward. This weather pattern is predicted to bring enhanced rainfall across several districts.
The MET Office has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal-Odisha coasts and the north Bay of Bengal until June 19, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in both southern and northern parts of the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
