South Bengal Braces for Heavy Downpour Amid Advancing Monsoon

The southwest monsoon has made significant progress over south Bengal, with the entire state of West Bengal now under its influence, as reported by the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday.

A low-pressure system has developed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, likely to intensify as it moves west-northwestward. This weather pattern is predicted to bring enhanced rainfall across several districts.

The MET Office has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea along the West Bengal-Odisha coasts and the north Bay of Bengal until June 19, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in both southern and northern parts of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)