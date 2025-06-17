Rajasthan's Pre-Monsoon Drizzle: A Prelude to the Downpour

Rajasthan's pre-monsoon showers intensified on Tuesday, drenching various districts including the capital, Jaipur, with substantial rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The meteorological department reports that the southwest monsoon could enter the state imminently, spurred by a developing circulation system. Pilani and Churu witnessed significant downpours at 53.1 mm and 51.6 mm respectively, with other areas such as Jaipur, Jalore, and Alwar also receiving notable showers. The rains spread across districts like Dausa, Sirohi, Sikar, and Jodhpur.

A low-pressure zone over Gujarat is expected to drift into southern Rajasthan soon, prompting strong monsoon probabilities in those regions within a day or two. From June 18 to 20, thunderstorms and rain will persist in divisions like Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur, with intensified rainfall in eastern Rajasthan expected from June 20 onwards. Heavy downpours will likely affect areas in the Kota and Bharatpur divisions from June 21-22.

