India's Green Mission 2.0: Reviving Forest Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future

The government announced a revised National Mission for Green India on Tuesday, targeting the restoration of forest ecosystems in the Western Ghats, the Himalayas, and the Aravalli range. This initiative coincides with the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and aims to tackle ecological challenges in arid regions of northwest India.

In its initial phase, the mission successfully brought 11.22 million hectares under plantation, surpassing its target of 10 million hectares. The next phase seeks to create an additional carbon sink equivalent to 2.5-3 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2030, a significant component of India's commitments under the Paris Agreement to fight climate change.

Efforts will focus on reversing damage in key areas like the Western Ghats and the Aravalli hills, which face threats like deforestation and mining. By integrating techniques such as gully plugging and contour trenching, the mission plans to stabilize slopes and improve groundwater recharge, aiding long-term ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)