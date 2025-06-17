Left Menu

India's Green Mission 2.0: Reviving Forest Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future

The government has introduced an updated National Mission for Green India to restore forest ecosystems in critical mountain ranges while addressing desertification. Key initiatives include enhancing carbon sinks, protecting biodiversity hotspots, and boosting local livelihoods through environmentally sustainable practices, all aligned with India's climate commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:11 IST
India's Green Mission 2.0: Reviving Forest Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced a revised National Mission for Green India on Tuesday, targeting the restoration of forest ecosystems in the Western Ghats, the Himalayas, and the Aravalli range. This initiative coincides with the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and aims to tackle ecological challenges in arid regions of northwest India.

In its initial phase, the mission successfully brought 11.22 million hectares under plantation, surpassing its target of 10 million hectares. The next phase seeks to create an additional carbon sink equivalent to 2.5-3 billion tonnes of CO2 by 2030, a significant component of India's commitments under the Paris Agreement to fight climate change.

Efforts will focus on reversing damage in key areas like the Western Ghats and the Aravalli hills, which face threats like deforestation and mining. By integrating techniques such as gully plugging and contour trenching, the mission plans to stabilize slopes and improve groundwater recharge, aiding long-term ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025