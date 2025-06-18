Whale Washes Ashore at Purakkad: Unraveling the Mystery of Marine Giants
The carcass of a nearly 30-meter-long whale washed ashore in Purakkad, attracting locals despite its stench. This is the second such incident in the district. Officials have been informed, but the cause of death is unclear, with speculation linking it to a recent ship accident.
The massive carcass of a whale has been discovered on the shores of Purakkad, a haunting sight attracting curious locals. The almost 30-meter-long marine mammal was found relatively intact but exuding an unbearable stench, leaving local residents unable to cook or eat in peace.
This incident marks the second time a whale has washed ashore in the district within days, with a similar event recently occurring in nearby Poonthura. Authorities have been alerted about the situation, although the specific cause of these deaths remains unexplained.
While a section of social media speculates that a recent ship accident off the state coast could be responsible for the whales' fate, officials have not confirmed any link. Residents, meanwhile, urge for a swift removal of the rotting carcass to restore normalcy along the shore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
