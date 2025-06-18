Whale Washes Ashore at Purakkad: Unraveling the Mystery of Marine Giants

The massive carcass of a whale has been discovered on the shores of Purakkad, a haunting sight attracting curious locals. The almost 30-meter-long marine mammal was found relatively intact but exuding an unbearable stench, leaving local residents unable to cook or eat in peace.

This incident marks the second time a whale has washed ashore in the district within days, with a similar event recently occurring in nearby Poonthura. Authorities have been alerted about the situation, although the specific cause of these deaths remains unexplained.

While a section of social media speculates that a recent ship accident off the state coast could be responsible for the whales' fate, officials have not confirmed any link. Residents, meanwhile, urge for a swift removal of the rotting carcass to restore normalcy along the shore.

(With inputs from agencies.)