Transformative Urban Solutions: GRIHA Conclave Tackles Climate Challenges in Bengaluru

The 7th GRIHA Regional Conclave is set to take place in Bengaluru on June 20. This event, part of a series leading to the GRIHA Summit this November, will address the theme "Innovate to Act for a Climate Resilient World" in the context of urban India.

Organizers aim to bring together a diverse array of stakeholders, including policymakers, urban planners, and sustainability advocates, to explore climate-resilient solutions. The conclave will tackle Bengaluru's pressing issues, such as its water crisis, waste management, and traffic congestion.

The day's agenda includes plenary sessions on integrating traditional and modern practices for water management, sustainable waste solutions, and enhancing urban mobility. The event will conclude with a felicitation ceremony and a keynote by Rajeshwari S Basur, emphasizing the importance of sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)