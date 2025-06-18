Left Menu

Lakhimpur Kheri's Record-Breaking Water Conservation Triumph

Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh set a record by constructing 1,030 water pools in a month under 'Har Gaon Talab Abhiyan'. The initiative, aimed at water conservation and rural economic development, was recognized by India Book of Records and celebrated with a special ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:29 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh has marked a significant milestone by constructing over 1,030 water pools in just a month, as reported by officials. This outstanding achievement was recognized with an entry in the India Book of Records.

The initiative, called 'Har Gaon Talab Abhiyan', was spearheaded by the rural development department to promote water conservation. Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Kumar highlighted the economic benefits, stating that it not only supported water management but also boosted the rural economy.

Awarded at a ceremony, District Magistrate (DM) Durga Shakti Nagpal and CDO Kumar received accolades for their efforts. Nagpal emphasized the historic significance of the accomplishment, underscoring the community's role and the administration's dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

