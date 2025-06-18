Left Menu

Heavy Rains to Hit Himachal: Met Office Predicts Intense Monsoon Onset

The Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Centre forecasts monsoon arrival within days, issuing alerts for heavy rains. With a pronounced wet spell from June 18-22, preparations are underway. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena emphasizes civil defense training and coordination with dam authorities, urging district-level plans for potential disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meteorological Centre in Himachal Pradesh predicts the arrival of the monsoon within the next few days, issuing an orange alert for heavy rainfall across isolated areas on Saturday and Sunday and a yellow alert for Friday.

Heavy rainfall is expected in districts like Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Shimla. The region has seen widespread rain, with several areas receiving significant precipitation. In anticipation of a prolonged wet spell from June 18-22, preparations are already underway.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted a review meeting to manage the upcoming monsoon season, focusing on training civil defense volunteers and ensuring preparedness for potential rain-related disasters, like landslides. This underscores the importance of coordinated efforts across various offices and levels of governance.

