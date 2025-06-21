Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Barasat Paint Factory: Emergency Response Underway

A massive fire engulfed a paint factory and its storage facility in Barasat, West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The blaze, which started at 7:30 pm, is being tackled by 20 fire tenders. Authorities have evacuated the area, with no injuries reported yet, as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A massive blaze erupted at a paint factory and its accompanying godown in Barasat, located in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on Saturday evening, according to police reports.

Authorities deployed at least 20 fire tenders to bring the flames under control at the paint-manufacturing site in Bamunmora. No injuries have been reported thus far, said a police officer on site.

The fire ignited around 7:30 pm, fueled by the flammable materials stored inside. A substantial force of emergency personnel, including the presence of Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, is assessing the situation as evacuation efforts proceed in the surrounding areas. The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

