Kangana Ranaut Reviews Kullu Development Projects

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut chaired a meeting in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, to review ongoing development projects under the Disha program. Welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Tarul S Raveesh, Ranaut discussed various government projects, engaging in dialogue about suggestions and concerns related to tourism and infrastructure improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut conducted a meeting in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday to assess the progress of local development initiatives. These projects are part of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) program.

During her visit, Ranaut received a presentation focusing on tourism-related advancements. She also held discussions with local authorities to evaluate the status of both Union and state government-led projects.

The meeting surfaced several suggestions and concerns regarding these initiatives. Welcomed by Kullu's Deputy Commissioner, Tarul S Raveesh, Ranaut's visit underscores the emphasis on enhancing tourism and infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

