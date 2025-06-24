Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Monsoon Chaos: Government Gears Up

The Delhi government aims to prevent monsoon flooding by desilting stormwater drains. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa spearheads this operation, using mechanized systems over manual cleaning. Efforts involve government officials and local representatives, ensuring efficient drainage and infrastructure enhancement in industrial areas through public-private partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:53 IST
The Delhi government has launched an intensive initiative to clean and desilt the city's stormwater drains to mitigate flooding during the monsoon season. Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has been overseeing these efforts to ensure the city is well-prepared.

With the monsoon expected to hit Delhi soon, Sirsa reviewed desilting operations in the Wazirpur Industrial Area and emphasized the importance of mechanized systems for enhanced efficiency and safety. The minister, accompanied by local MLA Poonam Sharma, expressed satisfaction with the progress and assured the public of a functional city during rains.

In addition to immediate monsoon preparedness, the Delhi government is planning long-term infrastructure improvements by reinstating the concessionaire model in industrial areas. This approach, applied successfully in other zones, aims to upgrade civic and drainage infrastructure, making industrial zones more resilient to future monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

