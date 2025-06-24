Tragic Rescue Mission: Three Lives Lost in Guna Well Incident

In a tragic incident in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, three individuals lost their lives while attempting to rescue a calf from a well. Officials suggest inhalation of poisonous gas as the cause of death.

The attempt involved six people, out of which two are in critical condition and receiving treatment at Guna district hospital. Only one managed to escape unharmed, according to Guna Collector Kishore Kanyal.

Preliminary reports indicate carbon monoxide exposure from the well, which contained around 12 feet of water, complicating rescue operations conducted by CISF, SDERF, and other agencies. An investigation is ongoing.

