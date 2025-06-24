Left Menu

Tragic Fall: Brazilian Tourist Perishes on Indonesia's Mount Rinjani

A Brazilian tourist, Juliana Marins, died after falling off a cliff during a hike on Indonesia's Mount Rinjani. Despite challenging conditions, rescue teams found her after four days. The incident highlights the mountain's dangers, leading to temporary closure of the hiking track by authorities.

A Brazilian tourist tragically perished after falling off a cliff while hiking on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia this past weekend. Juliana Marins, 27, slipped during her trek and was found deceased on Tuesday after rescue efforts were impeded by severe weather conditions, according to an official statement from the Brazilian government.

Mount Rinjani, located in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara province, stands as a significant attraction for climbers worldwide. However, challenging terrain hindered retrieval efforts. Rescue operations led by Indonesia's Search and Rescue Agency took four days due to adverse weather and limited visibility, culminating in the discovery of Marins' body.

In response to the accident, Indonesian authorities announced the temporary closure of the Mount Rinjani hiking trail. This decision aims to facilitate the ongoing evacuation procedures and respect Marins' memory. The tragic incident underscores the mountain's known dangers, which have previously claimed several tourist lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

