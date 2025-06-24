Rajasthan Drenched: Monsoon Spreads Across the State
Rajasthan experienced heavy rainfall, affecting several areas including Jaipur, with 77.8 mm recorded. The weather department has forecast continued rainfall, particularly in the eastern parts and intensifying in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions. Thunderstorms and isolated heavy showers are expected in the coming days.
Rajasthan was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as the monsoon's influence spread across the state. Jaipur, a major city, recorded a significant 77.8 mm of rain, according to the local meteorological office.
The weather department reported additional rainfall in Sikar, Dungarpur, Mount Abu, Pratapgarh, and Kota. In the east, persistent rainfall is expected over the next week, with predictions of isolated heavy showers.
Western Rajasthan, specifically Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, may experience thunderstorms and increased rainfall from June 26-29, likely leading to heavy rain in select areas. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts.
