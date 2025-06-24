Rajasthan Drenched: Monsoon Spreads Across the State

Rajasthan was hit by heavy rainfall on Tuesday, as the monsoon's influence spread across the state. Jaipur, a major city, recorded a significant 77.8 mm of rain, according to the local meteorological office.

The weather department reported additional rainfall in Sikar, Dungarpur, Mount Abu, Pratapgarh, and Kota. In the east, persistent rainfall is expected over the next week, with predictions of isolated heavy showers.

Western Rajasthan, specifically Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, may experience thunderstorms and increased rainfall from June 26-29, likely leading to heavy rain in select areas. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)