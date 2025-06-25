Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla: From CMS to the Cosmos

Shubhanshu Shukla, a Lucknow-born astronaut, became the second Indian in history to travel to space and the first to the International Space Station. The City Montessori School celebrated his achievement with various events, highlighting Shukla's journey from a student to an astronaut. His mission focuses on microgravity research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:31 IST
Shubhanshu Shukla: From CMS to the Cosmos
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Shubhanshu Shukla, a Lucknow native, launched into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9-rocket, becoming the second Indian astronaut to do so after Rakesh Sharma in 1984, and the first to reach the International Space Station. This monumental event was celebrated at his alma mater, the City Montessori School (CMS), with cheerful chants, spontaneous dances, and emotional tears.

The school organized a series of festivities, including an immersive watch-party called Vyomotsav, attended by family, defense personnel, faculty, and students, who witnessed the live countdown and launch. Shukla's journey mirrors CMS's educational mission of 'World Unity and Peace,' as noted by CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi and school president Geeta Gandhi Kingdon.

Shukla, who has over 2,000 hours of flight experience, is on a 14-day mission as part of Axiom Space's commercial mission, focusing on microgravity research in human physiology, nutrition, and seed germination. This marks a milestone not only for Shukla but also for India's space exploration legacy, broadening possibilities for future Indian astronauts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025