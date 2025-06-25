Shubhanshu Shukla: From CMS to the Cosmos

Shubhanshu Shukla, a Lucknow native, launched into space aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9-rocket, becoming the second Indian astronaut to do so after Rakesh Sharma in 1984, and the first to reach the International Space Station. This monumental event was celebrated at his alma mater, the City Montessori School (CMS), with cheerful chants, spontaneous dances, and emotional tears.

The school organized a series of festivities, including an immersive watch-party called Vyomotsav, attended by family, defense personnel, faculty, and students, who witnessed the live countdown and launch. Shukla's journey mirrors CMS's educational mission of 'World Unity and Peace,' as noted by CMS founder-director Bharti Gandhi and school president Geeta Gandhi Kingdon.

Shukla, who has over 2,000 hours of flight experience, is on a 14-day mission as part of Axiom Space's commercial mission, focusing on microgravity research in human physiology, nutrition, and seed germination. This marks a milestone not only for Shukla but also for India's space exploration legacy, broadening possibilities for future Indian astronauts.

