Indian Astronaut's Historic ISS Mission
President Droupadi Murmu expressed pride in Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. The mission promises significant scientific advancements, symbolizing the global unity in space exploration, with crew from the US, Poland, and Hungary joining the historic journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu hailed the participation of Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station as a source of national pride.
The mission, conducted in collaboration with NASA and ISRO, includes wide-ranging experiments that aim to open new avenues in scientific research and space exploration.
Group Captain Shukla's historic journey from Kennedy Space Centre, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, underscores the spirit of global unity and cooperation in the realm of space travel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Axiom-4
- Mission
- Subhanshu Shukla
- ISS
- NASA
- ISRO
- Space
- Exploration
- International
- Cooperation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla Set for Historic Space Mission
India's Shubhanshu Shukla Joins Historic Axiom-4 Space Mission
Intrusion in Northern Skies: Russian Aircraft Breaches Finnish Airspace
Amit Shah Reviews National Flood Preparedness, Stresses Space Tech & Urban Plans
NCC Cadets Conquer Everest and IAF Gears Up for New Space Chapter