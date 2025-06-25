Left Menu

Indian Astronaut's Historic ISS Mission

President Droupadi Murmu expressed pride in Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. The mission promises significant scientific advancements, symbolizing the global unity in space exploration, with crew from the US, Poland, and Hungary joining the historic journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:43 IST
President Droupadi Murmu hailed the participation of Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station as a source of national pride.

The mission, conducted in collaboration with NASA and ISRO, includes wide-ranging experiments that aim to open new avenues in scientific research and space exploration.

Group Captain Shukla's historic journey from Kennedy Space Centre, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, underscores the spirit of global unity and cooperation in the realm of space travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

