Indian Astronaut's Historic ISS Mission

President Droupadi Murmu hailed the participation of Indian astronaut Subhanshu Shukla in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station as a source of national pride.

The mission, conducted in collaboration with NASA and ISRO, includes wide-ranging experiments that aim to open new avenues in scientific research and space exploration.

Group Captain Shukla's historic journey from Kennedy Space Centre, alongside astronauts from the US, Poland, and Hungary, underscores the spirit of global unity and cooperation in the realm of space travel.

