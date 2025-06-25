Left Menu

City Vitality Index Q2 2025: India's Urban Growth Narrative

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:18 IST
Dun & Bradstreet has unveiled the City Vitality Index (CVI) for Q2 2025, revealing vibrant urban economic dynamics across India. Leveraging NASA's Black Marble dataset, the CVI provides near real-time insights into economic activities in over 700 Indian districts.

Highlights from the report include a dramatic economic swell in Prayagraj, driven by the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, which attracted more than 660 million attendees. This influx resulted in Prayagraj climbing 40 positions in the CVI rankings, with substantial gains in tourism, hospitality, and local commerce.

The index also notes significant economic upliftment in other cities like Varanasi, Kanpur, and Lucknow, due to improved infrastructure and connectivity. These developments emphasize new growth centers in India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities, marking a shift from traditional urban growth engines.

