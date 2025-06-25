Left Menu

Tragic Fire in Delhi's Rithala: Lack of Safety Measures Exposed

A devastating fire in a Delhi building resulted in four deaths and three injuries. The fire broke out in a five-storey structure with multiple manufacturing units. The cause remains unknown, and investigation is ongoing. Authorities are highlighting the absence of a fire safety certificate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:43 IST
Tragic Fire in Delhi's Rithala: Lack of Safety Measures Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic fire claimed four lives and injured three individuals in a five-storey building housing manufacturing units in Rohini's Rithala area, police reported on Wednesday. The fire department was alerted around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, prompting the dispatch of sixteen fire tenders to the site.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg confirmed the incident near Rithala Metro Station, with search operations still ongoing for potential survivors amidst the debris. Officers recovered four bodies, while three injured individuals were taken to hospital.

Despite the blaze being controlled on lower floors by 6 am, operations continue on the upper levels due to heavy smoke. Authorities noted the building lacks a fire safety certificate, underlining the importance of adhering to safety regulations to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025