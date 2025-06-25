Tragic Fire in Delhi's Rithala: Lack of Safety Measures Exposed

A catastrophic fire claimed four lives and injured three individuals in a five-storey building housing manufacturing units in Rohini's Rithala area, police reported on Wednesday. The fire department was alerted around 7:30 pm on Tuesday, prompting the dispatch of sixteen fire tenders to the site.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg confirmed the incident near Rithala Metro Station, with search operations still ongoing for potential survivors amidst the debris. Officers recovered four bodies, while three injured individuals were taken to hospital.

Despite the blaze being controlled on lower floors by 6 am, operations continue on the upper levels due to heavy smoke. Authorities noted the building lacks a fire safety certificate, underlining the importance of adhering to safety regulations to prevent such tragedies.

